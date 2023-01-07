Arsene Wenger to help Indian football as ex-Arsenal boss will 'personally' assist data-driven project

Head of global football development at FIFA Arsene Wenger is set to "personally" help India develop talent as a footballing nation.

India are 106th in world rankings

AIFF have struggled with governance issues

Big changes possibly coming

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of a fresh overhaul, the legendary former Arsenal manager will now aid the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as they attempt to change their "identity and philosophy". That is according to members of the federation who claimed Wenger would be playing a key role in it all.

WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted by rfi, secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran explained: "We will have a data-driven scouting system in place for the national team. We are going to work on this project with FIFA and Arsene Wenger is personally going to devote his time."

AND WHAT'S MORE: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey spoke of hopes to make India a football powerhouse by 2047 although it remains unclear what exact role Wenger will have.

Chaubey said: "We are not going to sell dreams. We have to build the foundations of a strong structure and build our own identity and philosophy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last August, FIFA temporarily suspended the AIFF due to "undue influence from third parties" which was a "violation of its statutes." That ban, however, has since been lifted.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AIFF? India have never actually played at a World Cup, so that will likely be a major eventual goal for the nation as they look to develop over the coming years under this new initiative.