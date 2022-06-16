Arsenal working on Fabio Vieira transfer as Arteta eyes Porto star

The two-time Primeira Liga winner could be poised for a Premier League switch as the Gunners step up their pursuit of the 22-year-old

Arsenal are working on a move for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, with Mikel Arteta eyeing a transfer raid for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League before, having impressed over the past few seasons and helping the Primeira Liga outfit to two league championships plus Taca de Portugal success.

Arsenal's interest in him however appears to have emerged from out of the blue, but the Gunners are reportedly deep in negotiations for a deal to bring the playmaker to the Emirates Stadium next season.

A bit of a bolt from the blue.



As the reports in Portugal suggest, Arsenal are looking to get a deal for 22- year-old Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira over the line. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 16, 2022

