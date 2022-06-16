Arsenal working on Fabio Vieira transfer as Arteta eyes Porto star
Getty/GOAL
Arsenal are working on a move for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, with Mikel Arteta eyeing a transfer raid for the midfielder.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League before, having impressed over the past few seasons and helping the Primeira Liga outfit to two league championships plus Taca de Portugal success.
Arsenal's interest in him however appears to have emerged from out of the blue, but the Gunners are reportedly deep in negotiations for a deal to bring the playmaker to the Emirates Stadium next season.
