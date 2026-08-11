Stars of the Arsenal Women's team and Gooners around the world are eagerly counting down the days to the start of the 2026/27 Women’s Super League season.

With the WSL expanding to 14 teams for the new campaign, fans can look forward to even more competitive football and high-stakes matchdays at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women are playing 100% of their 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, making N5 the permanent home for matchdays and guaranteeing bumper crowds all season long.

Upcoming Arsenal Women’s 2025/26 WSL Home Fixtures

How to buy Arsenal Women’s tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly through the official club portal at arsenal.com is the safest and most reliable way to secure general admission seats for home games at Emirates Stadium.

To cater to growing demand, Arsenal offers multiple matchday ticket options for the 2026/27 campaign:

Single Matchday Tickets: Standard tickets are released on general sale roughly 4–6 weeks prior to each fixture.

Standard tickets are released on general sale roughly 4–6 weeks prior to each fixture. Six-Game Ticket Bundle (£72.00): A flexible multi-match option that secures entry to six curated high-profile WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium (including clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City).

A flexible multi-match option that secures entry to six curated high-profile WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium (including clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City). Full Season Ticket (£130.00+): Grants entry to all 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, along with priority access for domestic cup and UEFA Women's Champions League ties.

How much are Arsenal Women’s tickets?

Arsenal categorizes matches into Category A, B, and C tiers, depending on the opponent and fixture demand.

Within Emirates Stadium, seats are organized across three pricing tiers:

Tier 1 (Gold): Halfway line seats offering prime view locations.

Tier 2 (Silver): Midfield positioning along the touchlines.

Tier 3 (Red): Entry-level price seats offering the best value across upper/lower tiers.

Single-match adult prices generally range between £13.50 and £35 for standard Category C and B fixtures, while marquee Category A matchups (such as the North London Derby against Tottenham or clashes with Chelsea) range up to £40–£50+ for top-tier central seats.

Concessionary discounts (Seniors 66+, Young Adults, and Juniors) are available across all General Admission seating areas during primary ticket drops.