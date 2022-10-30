Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal will be looking to regain top spot in the Premier League with a win while Nottingham Forest look to drop another upset

Second-placed Gunners lock horns with last-placed Nottingham Forest in a fierce clash at the Emirates. The Gunners would look to get back to winning ways after dropping points in two consecutive fixtures. Forest on the other hand is on the back of a win against Liverpool and would be looking to produce another upset in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s team have been found a new sense of belief under the Spanish coach shocking the world with their outstanding performances this season. They currently are a point behind City with a game in hand and would look to regain their throne with a win over Nottingham Forest. Although the Gunners have recently fallen off track. A draw against Southampton and a shambolic loss against PSV in Europe are concerning for Mikel Arteta. Arsenal would aim to get back to winning ways when Nottingham Forest arrives at the Emirates.

Despite spending millions of pounds in the summer transfer window, Forest hasn’t been able to prove itself in England. After achieving promotion this season the club went berserk in the transfer window to revamp their squad. Unfortunately, Forest sits at the bottom of the league with just 9 points from 12 games. But last week the team in red produced one of the biggest upsets beating Liverpool at home. Manager Steve Cooper would want to present Arsenal with a similar challenge and would be looking to turn around Forest’s fortune.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest probable line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Saliba, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-3): Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Kouyate, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE updates

Arsenal's next Premier League fixtures

The Gunners' next two Premier League games are away from home. First, they travel to Chelsea on the 6th of November followed by a trip to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves on the 13th of November. After a long international break, Mikel Arteta's team would host West Ham United on the 26th of December.