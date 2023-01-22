Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Manchester United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are set to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a mouthwatering Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The hosts have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (D1, L1), winning 3-1 at the Emirates last season. Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in 2023, and it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag's men can breach the fortress with the help of new signing Wout Weghorst.

Both teams will be desperate to get the three points to keep their title ambitions on track. League leaders Arsenal head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, whereas their opponents were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Manchester United Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30 am ET, 4:30 pm GMT, 10:00 pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock Premium.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo. Peacock Premium UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Arsenal team news & squad

Arsenal will miss Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, and Gabriel Jesus.

However, they will be hoping to field new signing Leandro Trossard after he was registered on Friday.

"He trained today, so hopefully. I think he’s good to go," Arteta informed on Trossard.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Hein, Turner. Defenders White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Partey, Bandeira, Xhaka. Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Trossard.

Man Utd team news & squad

United will miss Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek with injuries.

Whereas Casemiro is suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Palace. Either Fred or Scott McTominay will replace him at the centre of the park.

Jadon Sancho has returned to training and might be named as one of the substitutes.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst