Arsenal to sign Kai Havertz for £65m as Chelsea agree to sale of German forward following dismal 2022-23 campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, a medical is now set to be arranged for the German forward ahead of his official unveiling at the Emirates Stadium. The two clubs are now putting the final touches on "potential instalments and add-ons", with Havertz having already agreed personal terms with the Gunners after turning down a possible contract extension at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz has scored 32 goals in 139 games for Chelsea since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen for £72m in 2020. Only nine of those efforts were recorded in 2022-23 as the attacker endured a dismal campaign, with Chelsea failing to win a single piece of silverware while dropping into the Premier League's bottom-half.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are in the process of offloading a number of first-team stars in a bid to trim their bloated squad ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge. Havertz will be staying in the Premier League, but N'Golo Kante has signed for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, and it looks as though he will be joined in the Middle East by Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.

WHAT'S NEXT? Havertz will join up with his new team-mates at Arsenal ahead of their pre-season campaign, which kicks off against Nurnberg on July 13. It remains to be seen how the Germany international will fit into Mikel Arteta's system, but he will be expected to compete with Gabriel Jesus for regular minutes upfront in 2023-24.