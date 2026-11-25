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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged his teammates to stay grounded following their 5-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night. Despite the emphatic final scoreline, the Belgian shot-stopper highlighted a dismal first-half performance that nearly saw the Spanish giants fall into a significant deficit.

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Madrid run riot after shock Perisic opener

Madrid staged a ruthless second-half comeback to crush PSV and maintain their flawless record. Los Blancos were initially stunned before the interval when veteran Ivan Perisic converted from the penalty spot to hand the Dutch side a shock half-time advantage. Prompted into immediate action, the Madrid bench rolled the dice with a decisive triple substitution at the break—a gamble that paid immediate dividends as Federico Valverde slotted home the equaliser before half-time introducee Jude Bellingham unleashed a sensational long-range strike to turn the match on its head.

With the momentum firmly in their favour, Madrid’s superstar attack shifted into overdrive and tore through a tiring PSV backline. Kylian Mbappe showcased his trademark penalty-box poaching with two close-range finishes to put the contest well beyond doubt, before Vinicius Junior capped off the five-star rout. Having already been denied by the woodwork in both halves during a lively display, the Brazilian winger finally got his deserved reward late on, tucking away a composed finish to seal an emphatic statement victory.

Eyes top-eight seal against Gunners

While Los Blancos managed to turn things around after the break, Courtois was brutally honest in his post-match assessment, immediately shifting his focus to a pivotal clash in North London that could seal their place in the Champions League's top eight. Speaking to Ziggo Sport, as quoted by NOS, shortly after the final whistle, Courtois looked ahead to the looming test against the Gunners while highlighting a recurring flaw in Madrid's mentality.

"We are going to Arsenal now, that is a difficult match. If we win there, we are reasonably certain of a top-eight finish. It is especially important that we don't get carried away, because that is often our problem," Courtois stated.

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Delivers blunt warning after PSV scare

Courtois was forced into several key interventions to keep the score manageable in tje first half. He delivered a blunt assessment of Madrid’s defensive fragility after being forced into a string of crucial saves to keep his side afloat. The Belgian shot-stopper pulled no punches following the final whistle, warning his teammates that Los Blancos simply cannot afford to repeat such sloppy errors as their European campaign intensifies.

"Our first half was not good," Courtois admitted. "PSV had a few clear chances. We could just as easily be 0-3 down. At half-time, the coach brought us back down to earth. He didn't shout, but he did show us the footage of the first half."

Courtois cools Los Blancos' silverware talk

The goalkeeper has refused to get carried away about Madrid’s silverware prospects, issuing a blunt assessment of his side's erratic display. Quizzed on whether Los Blancos have what it takes to go all the way and lift the trophy once again, Courtois opted for caution rather than confidence, pointing directly to the glaring inconsistency on show over the course of the evening. "With the form of the second half yes, with that of the first certainly not," he concluded.