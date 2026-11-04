Arsenal summer signing Andria Bartishvili faces up to three months out with ankle ligament damage before making his debut

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Arsenal's new signing Andria Bartishvili is set to miss between two and three months after suffering a significant ankle injury on loan in Georgia. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who agreed to join the Gunners in a £4 million deal in the summer, could now miss the rest of the Conference League league phase before he has even made his Arsenal debut.

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Bartishvili suffers ankle ligament damage on loan at Iberia 1999

According to football.london, Bartishvili has been on loan from Kolkheti 1913 at fellow Georgian side Iberia 1999, playing in the UEFA Conference League, but the injury could now rule him out for the remainder of the league phase. Iberia have confirmed the setback on their social media channels.

A statement read: "Andria Bartishvili's MRI results have confirmed high-quality damage to the ATFL (Anterior Talo-Fibular Ligament). Andria will be able to complete several stages of treatment and complete rehabilitation before the end of the season."

Injury robs Arsenal teenager of European experience

Bartishvili is due to join up with his new Arsenal team-mates in the summer and could make his first appearance for the club in pre-season if selected, so the injury comes as a real blow that will rob him of valuable European experience. The teenager was sought after by several top clubs, with Arsenal beating the likes of Liverpool to his signature in a deal worth around £4m.

He is part of a collection of young stars to join the club, including Shamrock Rovers' Victor Ozhianvuna and Independiente's Ecuadorian twins Holger and Edwin Quintero. Asked by football.london in mid-September about the push to sign young talent, Mikel Arteta said: "Well, it's together as a club. We know that if we want to constantly maintain this level and have the pathway already in-house, which is the best way, obviously, to bring players from the academy or from the youth teams to us, they need to be one of the best in the world at recruiting. Recruiting in the country, recruiting abroad, the best talent that we possibly can to give us the best chance to sustain that level."

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Georgia Under-21 coach backs Bartishvili for the top

Bartishvili has made two appearances for Georgia's Under-21s so far and had been tipped to earn a senior call-up soon. Speaking exclusively to football.london, Under-21 head coach Ramaz Svanadze said: "I believe that he's got every chance and every opportunity to really show himself at the highest level, because that's exactly what he wants to do. He wants to play at the very highest level for Arsenal's senior team.

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"And obviously, a lot of players want that, but he's also got the talent and the mental profile, the mentality to do it if he continues on this path. The high intensity that characterises the English football, I mean, that's something that they will have to adapt to. That's going to be the biggest challenge for him."

What next for Bartishvili?

Bartishvili will now go through several stages of treatment and rehabilitation in Georgia, with Iberia expecting him to be back before the end of the season.

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If his recovery goes to plan, the midfielder will then link up with Arteta's squad in the summer and push for his first taste of action in an Arsenal shirt during pre-season.