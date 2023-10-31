'Do better' - Arsenal star slams Ballon d'Or organisers for holding Paris ceremony during women's internal break which prevented Georgia Stanway & Mary Earps from attending

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has slammed Ballon d'Or organisers for scheduling the ceremony during the women's international break.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Scottish international was disappointed to see several women footballers missing out on the Ballon d'Or ceremony as it was held during the women's international break.

As a mark of protest, Beattie tweeted slamming the Ballon d'Or organisers, as she wrote, "Beyond disappointing that the @ballondor was held during a women’s international break making it pretty impossible for most of the nominees to even attend. Do better!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati collected her maiden Ballon d'Or award in person, several nominees including Lionesses stars like Georgia Stanway and Mary Earps could turn up for the grand event.

Stanway had earlier expressed her disappointment of not being able to attend the ceremony as it was scheduled just 24 hours before England faced Belgium in a Women's Nationals League clash.

WHAT NEXT? Bonmati could win a second consecutive Golden Ball next year as she started the 2023/24 season on a high with Barcelona having won their first six matches in Liga F.