'One of the most exciting young players in the game' - Arsenal sign Netherlands star Victoria Pelova from Ajax

Arsenal Women have confirmed the signing of Netherlands star Victoria Pelova from Ajax.

Pelova joins from Ajax

Netherlands star 'delighted' to make move

Could make debut against Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old has joined the Gunners on a permanent transfer after spending three and a half years with Dutch giants Ajax.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder made 66 appearances for the Amsterdam club and has been a key figure for the Netherlands in recent years, featuring 31 times for the national team.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Pelova said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Arsenal. I’ve always admired this club and dreamt of following in the footsteps of some of the great Dutch players who have worn the shirt. I can’t wait to get going and start contributing to the team.”

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall told the club's website: “It’s fantastic news that we've signed Victoria. I think she’s one of the most exciting young players in the game and she will bring added dynamism and energy to our midfield. I’m looking forward to working with Victoria and I think our supporters are going to love watching her in an Arsenal shirt.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are next in action on January 15 when they take on Chelsea in the Women's Super League.