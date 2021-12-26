Arsenal's Maitland-Niles nearing loan move to Roma

Roma are nearing a deal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan, GOAL can confirm.

The midfielder is set to head to Italy on loan in January, having fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho sees Maitland-Niles as a player that can play all over the midfield, offering Roma a much-needed reinforcement amid the manager's complaints about squad depth.

Recent history

The 24-year-old midfielder made his Arsenal debut during the 2014-15 season, but truly broke out two seasons later with 28 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

He made 83 appearances over the next three seasons, but fell down the pecking order a bit under Mikel Arteta's reign.

He has featured just 11 times this campaign, having earned five England caps in 2020 after becoming an Arsenal regular under Unai Emery.

Another English player in Italy?

Should Maitland-Niles' move be finalised, he would become the latest English player to head to Italy in search of more regular football.

He would join Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham at Roma, with the latter joining the club this past summer after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has also found a regular role in Italy featuring for AC Milan.

