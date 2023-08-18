'Europe never looked so good' - Arsenal release striking new green adidas third kit as Kai Havertz & Jurrien Timber star in kebab shop video

Arsenal have unveiled their striking new third kit for the 2023-24 campaign, with the green design from adidas taking inspiration from 1982-83.

Gunners are back in the Champions League

Embracing the past and present

Retro design stands out from the crowd

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have delivered a serious nod to the past, while fully embracing the present in a bold offering that will be worn by their men and women’s teams in the 2023-24 campaign. A “mineral green” base is offset by navy shoulders and an “off-white stylised crest and sponsor logos”, with the north London giants claiming to have “reinvented a cult classic fit for the present day”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The kit has been launched alongside a film produced by the club that “brings continental style to the streets of Islington”, with the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Leah Williamson starring in a production that features a kebab shop, ice creams and other notable landmarks near Emirates Stadium.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE 2023-24 ARSENAL THIRD KIT?

The stunning new 2023-24 Arsenal third kit is available to buy from adidas, with the replica shirt retailing at £80.00 and the authentic kit priced at £110.00. The kits are also available to buy from Arsenal Direct.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Inigo Turner, Design Director for Football Apparel at adidas, has told the Gunners’ official website of the retro third kit design: “Given the depth of Arsenal’s kit archive, looking to the past is always an inspiring place to start when designing something for the supporters of today. The iconic green away shirt from the 1982/83 season was a one-off and this modern-day expression of this classic blends fashion and football seamlessly. As these worlds continue to collide, we’ve looked to create a kit that is, first and foremost, primed for performance offering the best for the athlete, while also being an eye-catching fashion statement that supporters are proud to wear at matches and away from the stadium.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will wear their new third kit across fixtures in the Premier League, Women’s Super League, domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League. It is set to be worn for the first team by the club’s women’s team when they face Bristol City in the WSL on October 22, although the men could showcase it prior to that depending on who they draw in the group stage of the Champions League – which gets underway in September.