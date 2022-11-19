'Arsenal not about getting a point or finishing fourth' - Martinelli targets Premier League title with Gunners

Gabriel Martinelli has promised that Arsenal will aim to get the win in every match they play as they look to secure the Premier League title.

Gunners five points clear at top of Premier League

Martinelli says fans 'deserve' titles

Forward says opponents 'feeling pressure'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League after 14 matches, having dropped points just twice. Mikel Arteta's team hope to claim their first title since 2003-04 and Martinelli says they will give it their all to do so.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you see us in training you’ll understand why we’re playing well, because even in a simple passing game nobody wants to lose," he wrote in The Player's Tribune. "At home we haven’t dropped a point yet, because the atmosphere this season is better than ever. The opponents are always feeling the pressure at the Emirates."

He added: "We will continue to go for the win each game, because that is what this club should do. Arsenal is not about 'getting a point'. Arsenal is not about finishing fourth. Arsenal is about titles. The league. The Champions League. That’s what the fans deserve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's sole loss in the top-flight this season came against Manchester United, while they slipped up in a 1-1 draw against Southampton. Other than that, though, they have gotten the better of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, but they are yet to come up against reigning champions Manchester City, who sit second in the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's team are out of action while the World Cup takes place in Qatar. They return to Premier League duty on December 26 with a home game against West Ham.