Arsenal & Man City warned Mudryk will cost 'a lot of money' as forward is 'best in Europe' after Mbappe & Vinicius

Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football Darijo Srna has insisted clubs must spend big if they want to land Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

Mudryk is in demand

Premier League duo keen

Shakhtar send transfer warning

WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk has caught the eye this season after impressing with Shakhtar. Deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini has already confirmed that Arsenal and Man City have "taken an interest" in the attacker, but both clubs have now been warned the youngster will not come cheap.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me after Mbappe, after Vinicius, he [Mudryk] is the best player in Europe in this position," Shakhtar director Srna has told CBS Sports. "And if someone wants to buy Mudryk, they must spend a lot of money. First of all, they must respect our club and they must respect our president. And, if somebody wants to buy Mudryk, they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk could well be on the move this winter. Nicolini has already suggested the club may be willing to sell if an acceptable offer arrives. Arsenal could have the edge as they attempt to strengthen their attack after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury. The Brazilian has undergone knee surgery and is expected to miss two to three months of action.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? Shakhtar's next competitive fixture is not until February when Rennes visit in the Europa League. However, it's not clear yet if Mudryk will still be at the club by then or if he will be plying his trade elsewhere.