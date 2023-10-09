More fitness troubles for Arsenal! Leandro Trossard withdraws from Belgium squad after picking up hamstring injury in triumph over Man City

Leandro Trossard will miss Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifiers after picking up a hamstring injury prior to the international break.

Picked up hamstring issue against Manchester City

Recurring issue for the Belgian

Arsenal boosted by Gabriel Martinelli return

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger was removed at half time of Arsenal's clash with Man City on Monday, replaced by Martinelli. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that Trossard had picked up a knock — but didn't offer any further details. Arsenal are already facing some injuries at key positions. Bukayo Saka was unable to play on Sunday due to a muscle problem, while summer signing Jurrien Timber could miss the whole season after sustaining a serious knee injury in August.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Trossard's second hamstring injury this season, but there is room for encouragement elsewhere. The Gunners have received a boost by the speedy recovery of Martinelli, though, as the Brazilian came on at half time on Sunday where he scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Arteta praised Martinelli's performance after the win: "It’s just the joy of a kid. His mentality is incredible at his age and it’s just a joy to have him because today he could change the game and he was really helpful for us to win the game."

WHAT NEXT? There is no official timeline on Trossard's return. Arsenal play next on October 21, when they will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.