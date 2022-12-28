Arsenal leading race to sign Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic after scouting mission

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is tempted by a move to Arsenal after being impressed by the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Arsenal are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after scouting the Serbia international in September during a clash against Verona, according to the Corriere dello Sport. Milinkovic-Savic has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years but is now tempted by a move to England after being impressed by Arteta's side's form and playing style this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table and are expected to invest in the January transfer window. Arteta has urged his club to get players in quickly so they can settle into life at their new club. Arsenal have already had a £55 million bid for Mykhailo Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milinkovic-Savic is only contracted to Lazio until 2024, which means the club may look to sell by the summer at the latest to avoid the midfielder entering into the final year of his deal. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has said the club could look to renew the Serbia star.

WHAT NEXT ? Milinkovic-Savic is set to return to action with Lazio on January 4 against Lecce in Serie A.