'It's always the same with him' - Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall accused of 'bullying' fourth official by Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor

Manchester City coach Gareth Taylor accused Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall of "bullying" the fourth official when their teams met in the WSL on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Taylor and Eidevall had several heated exchanges during Arsenal's 2-1 win. The City coach said at one point he was "protecting" fourth official Melissa Burgin because of Eidevall's behaviour on the sideline.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That is always the same with him because he is constantly at the fourth official and I think it is bullying," Taylor told BBC Sport after the match. "I am protecting the fourth official but that's not my job."

Eidevall was not cautioned by referee Rebecca Welch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City slipped to a first defeat of the WSL season when goalkeeper Khiara Keating's late mistake allowed Stina Blackstenius to stroke the ball into an empty net.

Taylor felt his side were hard done by, saying: "I think everyone who saw that game could see we should have won. We are feeling a little bit robbed."

Eidevall said: "The first 15 minutes stressed me out. I don't think anyone planned to lose the ball in the way we did. So no, it didn't go to plan. I'm happy the players could cope."

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY AND ARSENAL? Both sides are in League Cup action this week, with City travelling to Liverpool on Wednesday and Arsenal hosting Bristol City on Thursday.