Arsenal get bad title race news as injured William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko out for rest of season

Arsenal have been dealt a double blow for the Premier League run-in, with William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko out for the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two defenders have been crucial to Arsenal's fortunes this season, helping them sustain an unlikely title bid, but they will remain on the treatment table until the summer, according to The Athletic. Saliba has been out since March with a back problem, while Zinchenko is struggling with a calf injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta will likely call upon Kieran Tierney to deputise for Zinchenko at left-back, while he's favoured youngster Jakub Kiwior as a left-sided centre-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in recent weeks, ahead of Rob Holding.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are now distant second favourites to win the Premier League title, trailing in-form Manchester City by a point, with Pep Guardiola's side still having a game in hand. This latest injury news will come as a further blow to Arteta's side, who have only won two of their past six matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Brighton on Sunday, looking to keep the pressure on Man City in the title race. Games against Nottingham Forest and Wolves then round off their league campaign.