'It's amazing!' - Arsenal's comeback hero Reiss Nelson 'delighted' with 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson reflected on scoring a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth to complete a 3-2 comeback on Saturday.

Arsenal 2-0 down after 57 minutes

Nelson completed comeback in 97th

Academy graduate 'delighted' with goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The home side made a nightmare start by conceding after just nine seconds and losing Leandro Trossard early on through injury. Things went from bad to worse when Marcos Senesi made it 2-0 just before the hour mark to pile the pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.

But Arsenal offered the response of potential champions with Thomas Partey and Ben White drawing them level within 13 minutes of going two down. Then, with 97 minutes on the clock, the ball popped up to Nelson from an Arsenal corner and the academy graduate lashed it home in the most dramatic of finales - moments which the 23-year-old labelled "amazing".

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's amazing," Nelson said after the match. "When the ball came out to me I eyed it up. Everyone went crazy when it went in. It's a great moment for me. I have been here all my life and it means a lot to me. I'm just happy. I'm delighted."

Arteta was full of praise for his side after picking up a vital three points: "They never gave up. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people. I'm so happy for him [Nelson]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nelson's dramatic winner snatched a crucial win for the Gunners to increase the gap at the top to five points, after Manchester City had initially reduced it to two following their win over Newcastle in the day's early kick-off. The goals mark a special moment for the 23-year-old academy graduate, who has been at the club since he was nine years old.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Nelson has been directly involved in more Premier League goals as a substitute than any other player this season (five – three goals, two assists).

WHAT NEXT FOR NELSON? Given his stellar contributions off the bench, it remains to be seen whether the winger's goal will earn himself a starting berth in Arsenal's next match, which is away to Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.