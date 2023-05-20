Ex-United States star Alexi Lalas believes Arsenal "bottled it" in the Premier League title race after Manchester City were confirmed as champions.

Arsenal lost out on Premier League title

Gunners were once eight points clear

Lalas says they 'bottled it'

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their penultimate game of the season, confirming City as this season's champions ahead of their game against Chelsea. Lalas took to Twitter to slam the Gunners, who held a seemingly comfortable lead at the top of the table for much of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Arsenal bottled it. I have spoken," the former LA Galaxy defender wrote.

When certain US-based fans were confused by the terminology, Lalas offered an explanation, adding: "I looked it up, evidently it means Arsenal choked."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lalas' comments come in response to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's insistence that it is not fair to say that his side have "bottled it" this season.

The north London team were eight points clear at the start of April but a run of just two wins from eight matches allowed City to overtake them and steal the English crown with their own excellent form - and with three matches to spare.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will attempt to finish the season with a win when they take on Wolves in their last game next week.