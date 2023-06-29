Arsenal star Beth Mead urges Alessia Russo to make Gunners move after Man Utd exit

Arsenal ace Beth Mead has urged Alessia Russo to move to the club after announcing she will leave Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mead has urged her England team-mate to make the move to the Gunners after she confirmed she would not be signing a new contract at United. The deal proposed would have made her the highest-paid player at the club, and she is likely to be on similar terms if she does move to Arsenal, with the Gunners reported as leading the chase for her signature.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quoted by BBC Sport, Mead was asked about linking up with Russo and said: "I love playing with Alessia at England and I'd love to do so at Arsenal.

"I know Alessia has spoken openly about how much [the speculation over her future] has put on her shoulders right now. As an England team-mate you have got to respect what she wants and try not to put too much pressure on what is happening.

"She has a World Cup to look forward to and hopefully not have too much stress going into that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russo has emerged as one of the best players in the Women's Super League, and scored 10 goals in 20 games for United last season as they finished second, two points behind champions Chelsea. Arsenal, by comparison, finished third, 11 points off the Blues.

WHAT NEXT? Russo has been selected in the England squad for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but Mead has missed out through injury. The Lionesses kick off their tournament against Haiti on July 22, after a warm-up friendly against Portugal on July 1.