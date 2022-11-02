'I'm happy at Arsenal' - Arteta insists he's going nowhere amid links to former club Barcelona

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has brushed off the latest speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Arteta was a Barcelona youth player

Reports in Spain say Barca admire his qualities

Arteta signed a new contract earlier this year

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports in Spain have once again suggested that the Catalan giants are keeping a close eye on Arteta, who came through the club’s La Masia academy as a player and has guided Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: But when asked about the links at his press conference ahead of Thursday night's Europa League clash with FC Zurich, the Arsenal boss reiterated how happy he is in north London.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. "I’m proud to be where I am.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta was also then quick to praise the work of Xavi, who has been in charge at the Camp Nou since November 2021.

“I think Barcelona now they are in a really good path,” Arteta said. “They have a phenomenal coach, a coach that has been an absolute legend in that club and has lifted the whole place and you have to be very respectful of that.”

DID YOU KNOW? Arteta came through at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, but left to join Paris Saint-Germain without having played a game for the first team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTETA? The Arsenal boss takes charge of Thursday night's Europa League meeting with FC Zurich at Emirates Stadium.