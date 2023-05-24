Arsenal's 2023-24 home kit revealed? Gio Queiroz & Beth Mead appear to accidentally leak striking red & gold strip

Arsenal stars Gio Queiroz and Beth Mead appear to have accidentally leaked the club's home kit for the 2023-24 season.

  • Queiroz posted image on social media
  • Appeared to show off unreleased kit
  • Picture was soon taken down

WHAT HAPPENED? An image of Queiroz and Gunners team-mate Mead appeared on the former's Instagram account showing the pair in never-before-seen Arsenal home shirts. The post was soon removed, however, suggesting the duo were not supposed to make the jersey public.

Gio Queiroz Beth Mead Arsenal leak Instagram/gio9queiroz

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The supposed 2023-24 kit is much different from the shirt the Gunners have worn this season. The new shirt is collarless, has a red and gold badge, gold stripes on the arm, white on the shoulders and a wavy design on the front as opposed to the solid red of the 2022-23 jersey.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Queiroz and Mead will be confident their side can confirm a place in next season's Champions League when they face Aston Villa in the last game of the Women's Super League campaign on Saturday. The following day, the men's team will meet Wolves in their final Premier League match of the season.

