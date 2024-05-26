Arne Slot chant: Lyrics, video & tune for Liverpool fan song for new manager

Jurgen Klopp led the Anfield faithful in a rendition of the chant to welcome his successor.

Liverpool fans didn't take long to add a chant for Arne Slot to their extensive terrace songbook and they even had a helping hand from Jurgen Klopp.

The legendary Reds boss used his final appearance at Anfield in May 2024 to lead the Merseyside faithful in a rendition of a song in tribute to his successor.

So what is the Arne Slot chant, what tune does it go to and how should it be sung? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Arne Slot chant lyrics

Arne Slot!

La-la, la, la-la!

Arne Slot!

La-la, la, la-la!

(Repeat)

What is the Arne Slot chant tune?

The chant for Arne Slot is very simple and easy to sing, with very few lyrics to remember. It is sung to the tune of the 1984 hit "Live is Life" by the Austrian pop-rock band Opus.

Its chorus features the line, "Live is life! Na-na, na, na-na!" and it is that which serves as the inspiration for Slot's chant as sung at Anfield in Klopp's farewell. The official video for the song can be viewed below.

"Live is Life", of course, is widely known and enjoyed by football fans the world over, in no small part due to its association with Diego Maradona.

In 1989, during the Argentine legend's time as a player for Serie A team Napoli, he famously warmed up for a game - generally believed to be a UEFA Cup semi-final game against Bayern Munich in Munich - by conspicuously dancing to the song.

A video of Maradona warming up to "Live is Life" was uploaded to YouTube in 2008 and by May 2024 had been viewed over 8.6 million times.

The song was the first song on Opus' first live album, also called 'Live is Life'.

