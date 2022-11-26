Argentina vs Mexico : Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Lionel Messi and co. mount a successful rescue mission in Group C?

Argentina will seek all three-points against Mexico in a must-win Group C clash on Saturday at Lusail Stadium.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup's runner-up suffered one of the greatest giant-killings in World Cup history on Tuesday when they were rocked by a brave Saudi Arabia team, falling to disappointing 2-1 defeat.

Nobody saw it coming that Argentina's spectacular 36-game undefeated record would come to a close against Saudi Arabia, especially when they went into halftime in ascendency with 1-0 lead after having three goals ruled out for offside in the first half.

However, Argentina's players became complacent as they conceded twice early in the second half and were unable to mount a comeback, leaving Lionel Messi staring at an early flight home from what is set to be his last dance on the biggest stage.

With Group C left wide open after Tuesday’s shocking results, Lionel Scaloni's men will be looking to get things back on track with a convincing victory over fellow American rivals Mexico, with their World Cup dreams are hanging by a thread and there is no room for error.

Mexico's World Cup opener was less dramatic, with El Tri playing out a dire scoreless draw with Poland and were a tad lucky to avoid a late scare, with veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa denying Robert Lewandowski from penalty spot to earn his side a vital point against the Poles.

Manager Gerardo Martino was under some scrutiny heading into the World Cup, and Mexico's uninspiring opening-day performance will have done nothing to quiet the doubters.

However, they still have a decent chance of progressing to the last 16, and the Mexicans will be looking to capitalize on La Albiceleste's nerves after that shocking result against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina vs Mexico confirmed lineups

Argentina XI (4-2-3-1): E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, G. Rodriguez; Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister; La. Martinez

Mexico XI (3-5-2): Ochoa; Montes, Araujo, Moreno; K. Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo; Lozano, Vega

Argentina vs Mexico LIVE updates

Argentina and Mexico's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Argentina will face Poland in the final game of the group stages, and will likely need a result there as well. Mexico, meanwhile, will lock horns against whipping boys Saudi Arabia in the last group stage fixture earlier on the same day, at the Education City Stadium. It will be interesting to see how things unravel in World Cup Group C.