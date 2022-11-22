WATCH: Argentina stunned at World Cup as Aldawsari fires Saudi Arabia into shock lead

Saudi Arabia went a goal down to Argentina at the World Cup but hit back in the second half to take a shock lead.

Argentina facing Saudi Arabia

Messi opens scoring

Underdogs hit back in second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Saudi Arabia but La Albiceleste were stunned in the second half when the underdogs scored two goals in five minutes to take a shock 2-1 lead in Qatar. Saleh Alshehri levelled minutes after half-time for Herve Renard's side before Salem Aldawsawri put the Green Falcons ahead with a wonderful strike.

Whatever Hervé Renard said to his players at half-time, it worked!! 🤩@SaudiNT_EN have gone 2-1 up against one of the competition favourites Argentina with this belter!! 🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uHdXpjUAdm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022

WHAT. A. STRIKE. ⚽️💥



Beautiful goal by Salem Aldawsari 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCvSVHSyTR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina headed into the World Cup after winning the 2021 Copa America and as one of the favourites to lift the title in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side looked set for a routine victory after going 1-0 up after just 10 minutes but Saudi Arabia's comeback handed Argentina a brutal reality check.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste take on Mexico next in the World Cup on Saturday in Group C.