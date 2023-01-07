Argentina's Papu Gomez gets Emi Martinez tattoo in honour of famous World Cup save

Argentina World Cup winner Papu Gomez has honoured teammate Emi Martinez with a rather interesting new tattoo.

Gomez part of tournament winning team

Martinez key to victory in the final

Clearly his team-mate hasn't forgotten

WHAT HAPPENED? In a new Instagram post, the Sevilla man has shared images of three new tattoos that celebrate his recent glory in Qatar. As well as an Argentina shirt with his name on the back and the tournament trophy, he also had a third tattoo of Martinez as he made a crucial save to send the final to a penalty shootout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the dying stages of the 2022 World Cup final – 122 minutes and 43 seconds (according to the tattoo) – France striker Randal Kolo Muani found himself through on goal only to be denied brilliantly by Martinez. The game consequently went through to penalties and the Aston Villa shot-stopper helped win the mind games, as France missed two spot kicks and Argentina won the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOMEZ? Due to injury, Gomez has yet to feature for Sevilla after the World Cup, but Martinez returned to play in the 1-1 draw between Villa and Wolves in the latest round of Premier League fixtures.