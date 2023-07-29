A big blow for Arda Guler! Real Madrid confirm new signing sent home from US tour after suffering knee injury

Alex Brotherton
Arda Guler, Real MadridGetty
Real MadridA. GülerPrimera División

Real Madrid have confirmed that new signing Arda Guler has been sent home from their pre-season tour after suffering a knee injury.

  • Arda Guler suffers meniscus injury in knee
  • Sent home from pre-season tour
  • Real Madrid beat Barcelona to €30m signing.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arda Guler - one of the most promising young players in the world - joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce earlier this month in a deal worth up to around €30 million. However, the 18-year-old has left the club's tour in the United States after suffering an internal meniscus injury in his right knee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos confirmed that the teenager - dubbed 'the Turkish Messi' - will return to Madrid to begin a 'specific course of treatment'. The club said a time frame for his recovery depends on the severity of the issue.

Madrid will be concerned that their exciting young talent has suffered a potentially significant setback just weeks after joining the club, especially as they fought hard to beat rivals Barcelona in the race to secure his signature.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Arda Guler Real Madrid 2023-24Getty ImagesArda Guler Real Madrid Florentino PerezTwitter/RealMadridArda Guler Real Madrid 2023 SummerGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARDA GULER? Guler was thought to have just suffered a strain, but the news that he has injured his meniscus means he will likely be out of action for weeks. That could turn into months depending on the severity of the injury.

