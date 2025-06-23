'Anything can happen' - Kylian Mbappe gets 'special' billing from Real Madrid-supporting Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso

Real Madrid-supporting Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso considers Kylian Mbappe to be "special" as "anything can happen" when he is on the field.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Two-time world champion Alonso is a passionate Los Blancos fan and keeps a close eye on events at Santiago Bernabeu from wherever he is in the world. The 43-year-old is currently counting down the days to the Austrian Grand Prix in his sporting profession of choice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He will be tuning into Real’s games at the 2025 Club World Cup. Los Blancos have picked up four points from two games there, with Pachuca seen off last time out despite being reduced to 10 men.

Article continues below

Getty Images Sport

DID YOU KNOW?

Real still have a serious ace up their sleeve in the form of World Cup-winner Mbappe, as the France international has been ruled out of their plans so far through illness. He is closing in on a return to match fitness, with Alonso among those looking forward to seeing him back out on the field.

WHAT ALONSO SAID

Alonso told DAZN when asked to pick out the players that excite him most: “Since he was at Monaco, Mbappe has always given me something special. When he gets the ball, I feel like anything can happen. He’s the player who calls to me the most.”

Getty

TELL ME MORE

Real are opening a new era under Xabi Alonso, with a familiar face returning to Madrid as head coach. Fernando Alonso added on that appointment: “Xabi was a smart player, always full of tactical awareness. Now, as a coach, he combines that knowledge with a calm attitude and strong communication skills. That’s exactly what’s needed at a club like Real Madrid, where there’s pressure every three days.”

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?

Real will be back in Club World Cup action on Thursday when facing Red Bull Salzburg, with a positive result there set to carry them into the last 16 and keep collective dreams of capturing a global title alive.