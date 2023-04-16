Antony compared to Arjen Robben as Erik ten Hag hails Man Utd winger's 'one brilliant trick'

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag compared Antony to Netherlands legend Arjen Robben after his goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Antony scored and assisted in United win

Winger most dangerous when cutting inside

Reminds Ten Hag of ex-Chelsea man Robben

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger helped fire his side to a 2-0 win in the Premier League clash as he slid in to meet a rebound and net the first goal of the game. In the second half, the Brazilian brought the ball inside from the left wing to feed it through to Diogo Dalot to double United's lead. Ten Hag says the threat Antony poses to opponents when moving into the centre is reminiscent of ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea star Robben, who was famous for cutting in and scoring from the edge of the box.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is so good on the inside," Ten Hag said to reporters. "So, I've seen for instance Arjen Robben a lot. They say he has only one trick but that one trick was so brilliant no one can stop it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has now scored eight goals since joining United from Ajax last summer. His strike on Sunday was his first in the Premier League since September and takes his tally in the top flight to four.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will hope Antony can help steer his side to victory once again as they come up against Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the first clash.