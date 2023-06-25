Antoine Griezmann shows off latest crazy hairstyle as he enjoys downtime following long season with Atletico Madrid & France

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann shows off his quirky hairstyle on his Instagram stories as the French star is seen enjoying the off-season.

Griezmann shows off his new hairstyle on Instagram

The French international is enjoying a break after a long season

He scored 15 goals and assisted 16 times in La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann showed off his new hairstyle to his fans with a post on Instagram. The 2018 World Cup Winner has added a 'smiley face' to his blonde hair as he has left his fans starstruck with his intriguing hairstyle.

THE GOSSIP: Griezmann is enjoying a much-needed break after a long season for his club and country. Despite not kicking off the campaign in the best possible way, the former Barcelona winger restored his touch in the World Cup in Qatar helping his team reach the final. His form since the turn of the year has been impeccable as he wrapped up the campaign for Atletico Madrid with 15 goals and 16 assists in La Liga.

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Los Rojiblancos marquee player will return to action very soon against Manchester City as Atletico are scheduled to participate in the "Coupang Play Series."