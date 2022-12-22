Ansu Fati has revealed why he opted to link up with Barcelona in 2012 rather than their Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Potential spotted by Clasico rivals

Took in trial spell with Blancos

Ended up in La Masia

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old forward has, despite frustrating injury struggles, become one of the hottest prospects in world football. Barca spotted that potential at an early age, along with arch-rivals from Santiago Bernabeu, and Fati says it was the opportunity to commit completely to life at Camp Nou that saw him favour a switch to Catalunya over one to the Spanish capital when the decision was made to leave Sevilla’s academy system.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fati has told France Football of that big career call: “Before I signed for Barça, I had a trial at Real Madrid. At that time, the club didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players. So, with my father, we decided that Barca was the best option, with La Masia.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati made his senior debut for Barcelona in August 2019 at just 16 years of age and is now up to 78 appearances for the club, with 22 goals recorded across those outings – including a history-making effort against Osasuna that saw him become the Blaugrana’s youngest-ever scorer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Fati, who is also a senior international with Spain, was handed Barca’s No.10 shirt following the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021 and has been tied to a contract through to 2027 that includes a €1 billion (£846m/$1.16bn) release clause.