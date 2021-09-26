Ansu Fati scores in first Barcelona appearance in 10 months

The 18-year-old winger came on with just 10 minutes left and managed to fire in his side's third goal of the game

Ansu Fati scored for Barcelona in his first game in more than 10 months as his side beat Levante 3-0 on Sunday.

The 18-year-old had been out of action since last November, having suffered a torn meniscus on his left knee in a clash with Real Betis.

The Spain international came off the bench to replace striker Luuk de Jong with less than 10 minutes left of the game and went on to score in stoppage time.

What was Fati's goal like?

Eric Garcia's pass made its way towards Fati through a dummy from Memphis Depay.

As the Levante defence failed to deal with the danger, the Barca youth academy graduate took possession in the middle of the visitors' half and charged towards goal.

Despite full-back Jorge Miramon's attempt to block his path, he created space with a quick change of direction and sent it bouncing beyond goalkeeper Aitor from outside the box.

The strike saw his side go 3-0 up at Camp Nou, with Depay and De Jong scoring in the first half.

What did Fati say?

The winger admitted his first game back for the Catalan side went better than he expected and said he is proud to wear the No. 10 jersey that was previously worn by Lionel Messi.

He told Movistar: "I did not imagine a return like this. Here you always have to win. I am happy for the victory, we have a lot left. I thank the doctors and physios who have been with me. Also to the fans.

"I have thought about helping the team. I have also thought about my family, who have suffered these months. Also for the people of the club. They have been a great support for me in all these months.

"I am one more. I will try to add what I can. I will try to help the coach and be available to help.

"It will depend on how I find myself. I will have to earn the minutes. This is very long, it has just begun. We are Barca and we have to fight for everything.

"For me the No. 10 is not a source of pressure, it is a source of pride. I thank the club and the captains for giving me the opportunity to wear it. It is not pressure, but gratitude.

"We are going to fight for La Liga, for the Champions League and for everything. We have to fight and work for that."

What does the result mean for Barcelona?

The 3-0 victory puts an end to a four-game winless run in all competitions for Ronald Koeman's team and lifts them to fifth in La Liga. They sit five points behind leaders Real Madrid but have a game in hand.

Koeman has been under pressure in recent weeks, as the club are considering sacking him due to their disappointing start to the season.

Goal understands the club have already spoken to Belguim boss Roberto Martinez about replacing Koeman.

Next, they take on Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday as they look to recover from their 3-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the first game of the competition.

