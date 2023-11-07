'A lot of standing around' - Ange Postecoglou claims VAR use is causing 'constant erosion of referees' authority' as Spurs boss calls for officials to be 'upskilled' after crazy derby loss to Chelsea

Ange Postecoglou said VAR is causing a "constant erosion of referees' authority" and called for "upskilled" officials after Spurs' loss to Chelsea.

Postecoglou hits out at overuse of VAR

Refused to criticise referee Michael Oliver

Insisted that he doesn't like "waiting"

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham saw Cristian Romeo and Destiny Udogie sent off during their 4-1 defeat to crosstown rivals Chelsea on Monday evening. It was a wild first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as VAR took centre stage once again with a couple of disallowed goals and the red card for Romero, which prompted the fourth official to add 12 minutes as stoppage time.

Although Postecoglou refused to criticise referee Michael Oliver, he expressed his belief that the overuse of VAR is detrimental to the sport and ultimately leads to diminishing the authority of the on-field match official.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Decisions are decisions: you either accept it or you don't," the Spurs boss told Sky Sports. "Some of it is self-inflicted [but] if we are going to go out and complain about bad decisions every week what will happen is what happened today: a forensic study of every decision. I think that's the way the game is going. I don't like it - I could be a lone voice as I'm told that's the way forward. With VAR intervention it just felt like a lot of standing around. At some point, we have to accept the referee's decision. This constant erosion of referees' authority, this is what the game is going to get: they will not have any authority, it is going to get diminished and we are going to be in the control of someone a few miles away watching a TV screen."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta strongly criticised the decision regarding Newcastle's winning goal against his team on Saturday, as Anthony Gordon's strike was allowed to stand after three separate VAR checks. In response to the controversial officiating, the club issued a statement urging the swift improvement of refereeing standards. Postecoglou appeared to echo Arteta's thoughts and insisted that officials should be "upskilled" to reduce the dependency on VAR.

"What I want are the best officials always being upskilled to officiate the game but it's so hard for referees to officiate these days. Their authority is constantly getting diminished," he told reporters. "Now, we want transparency and I can guarantee the next thing is we will have referees mic'd up explaining decisions. There's plenty of other sports you can watch where referees do that but I don't think it should be in football. But I'm in the wilderness on that one. Premier League managers should just manage their football clubs. I've never and I never will talk to referees about the rules of the game. I was taught that you grow up and you respect the officials. Now, managers look for ways to bend the rules. Tell me what the rule is, and I guarantee you will have a room full of managers processing 'how can I get around this'."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Goal/GettyImage

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM AND CHELSEA? Spurs will be back in action against Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday, while the Blues will host Man City a day later at Stamford Bridge.