Andres Iniesta ‘would love’ Barcelona return as 39-year-old confirms exit from Japanese side Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta expresses his desire to return to Barcelona, although he acknowledges that the possibility of such a move is still distant.

Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July

Aims to find a new challenge

Keen to return to Barcelona in the future

WHAT HAPPENED? Iniesta recently confirmed his departure from Vissel Kobe, a Japanese club, during the ongoing J League season. He will bid farewell to the club after their home match against Consadole Sapporo at Noevir Stadium on July 1. Despite leaving Vissel Kobe, Iniesta intends to prolong his football career and explore further opportunities. He is an iconic figure in Barcelona's history and has expressed his strong desire to return to Camp Nou at some point in his life. Additionally, he voiced his hope for Xavi, another Barcelona legend, to remain as the club's coach for many years, which he believes would be excellent news for football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As I have said many times, I would love to return to Barcelona at some point in my life, but I still think it is far away. I want to keep playing football. I feel like I am capable of still playing. But as this chapter closes, we’ll see what’s possible. I want to finish my career on the pitch playing, and this is what I’m hoping to do," he said.

"Above all, I hope that Xavi will be a coach for many years, that would be great news for football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iniesta's potential return to Barcelona would undoubtedly captivate fans around the world, given his immense contributions to the club's success during his playing career. His sentiments reveal a long-term aspiration to reconnect with the club that holds a special place in his heart. Notably, there has been speculation regarding Iniesta's next destination, with suggestions that he may consider a move to the Middle East. Notably, there are high chances of him reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, should they also embark on new adventures in that region

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? As Iniesta prepares to conclude his time at Vissel Kobe, the football world eagerly anticipates his next destination.