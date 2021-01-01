Andre Silva aware of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid rumours as Eintracht Frankfurt striker sets his own fee

The in-form Portugal international is said to be attracting interest from across Europe, with transfer talk being welcomed ahead of the summer window

In-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has “heard rumours” linking him with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid and has speculated on what his possible asking price could be.

The Portugal international has 20 goals to his name this season in just 23 appearances, to go with the 16 he hit in 2019-20 after moving to Germany on an initial loan agreement.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed, and the 25-year-old is embracing the speculation that surrounds him.

What has been said?

Silva has told O Jogo of the transfer talk he is generating: “I’ve heard rumours, but that is it. Rumours are rumours. At the end of this season, it’s something that gives me more motivation to work, it’s a sign that what I have accomplished has borne fruit and the path has been good.”

How much could Silva be worth?

Eintracht got a bargain when snapping Silva up from AC Milan, with it reported that they paid just €9 million (£8m/$11m) in order to get a permanent deal done.

The Portuguese forward had flopped in Italy with 10 goals in 41 appearances, but his reputation has been rebuilt in the Bundesliga.

Transfer fees have started to drop across the board amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it remains to be seen what Silva would cost on the open market.

Asked to set his own price, the ex-Porto prodigy joked: “Around €105 million (£91m/$126m)?”

He added: “I’m kidding. I think I heard €30m (£26m/$36m) and something somewhere. When we sell our merchandise, we always increase the value a little bit.

“Things are as they are and, whatever happens around us, the most important thing is to look at me and what I can do.”

The bigger picture

There appears to be little space for Silva at Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at present, but that situation could change.

The Red Devils have Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani battling to lead their line, while Luis Suarez has shown no sign of slowing down in Spain after leaving Barcelona for Wanda Metropolitano.

Any exits from the respective squads of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Diego Simeone could see space open up for Silva, with both managers being urged to get long-term No 9 options onto their books.

