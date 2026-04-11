Ancelotti surprises Neymar two months before the World Cup

With just two months to go before the start of the World Cup, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reignited the debate over Neymar Jr’s future with the Seleção, telling *France Football* that the star’s return to the national team is “possible”, provided he is fully fit and ready before the tournament.

The forward has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee injury during a match against Uruguay, and has been working to regain full fitness ever since.

Since returning to Santos in early 2025, the 34-year-old has been working to regain his sharpness in time for the tournament, which runs from 11 June to 19 July.

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Despite his long absence, the forward still enjoys the backing of several senior Seleção figures, notably Casemiro, who argues that Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (79 goals) can still make a vital contribution with his experience and ability, even if his form has occasionally dipped.

Ancelotti, handling the situation with caution, said: “Neymar is an exceptional talent, and it is natural for people to believe he can help us win the World Cup. He is being assessed by the Brazilian Football Confederation and by me personally, and he still has two months to prove he is fully fit.”

The Italian added, “I will only call up players who are physically ready. Neymar is recovering well from his knee injury and has started scoring goals again. He needs to maintain this pace; he is heading in the right direction.”

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He missed the recent friendlies against France (2-1) and Portugal (3-1), yet reports from the Seleção camp indicate the door remains open—provided he can demonstrate his ability to perform at the top level.

US media report that Neymar could leave Santos in the coming months, with preliminary talks underway between his representatives and MLS side Cincinnati FC ahead of a potential move to Major League Soccer by 2027—a transfer that could signal the final chapter of his professional career.