Ancelotti rubbishes ‘bullsh*t’ Isco rumours as Real Madrid star sees Everton move mooted

The Toffees boss, who worked with a talented Spanish playmaker at Real Madrid, claims to have no plans in place for the January window

Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished the “bullsh*t” rumours suggesting that he is looking to put a reunion with Isco in place at .

The Italian coach worked with a talented Spanish playmaker during a previous position at .

Isco is now struggling for regular game time at Santiago Bernabeu, with it suggested that the 28-year-old may open himself up to a transfer in January.

Ancelotti has seen his name thrown into the mix there, with there plenty of speculation to be found regarding a potential move to Merseyside for a proven performer with four winners’ medals to his name.

would likely welcome the opportunity to add Isco to their midfield department alongside another former Blancos star, James Rodriguez, but their manager insists no plans have been drawn up at Goodison Park when it comes to winter recruitment.

Ancelotti told DIRECTV Sports Co when quizzed on the gossip: “It is not true that I am behind Isco.

“We haven’t started thinking about the team for the January market. So those comments are, as they say here, bullsh*t.”

Everton did pull off quite the coup when prising James away from Real Madrid over the summer.

The Colombia international made a bright start to life in England, with three goals and four assists recorded, but had started to fade a little prior to the November international break.

Ancelotti considers that to be normal given that slight knocks have been picked up in a physical Premier League.

He said: “James Rodriguez started very well. It is true that after playing against he had problems because he had a blow and difficulty in recovering.

“He played a game where he had not trained well [against ] and performance has dropped for this reason.”

Ancelotti added: “The quality of the player is not discussed; it has never been discussed either at Real Madrid or at .

“I think that [with] these two teams, [he] had more difficulty because there is more competition in the team and, sometimes, it can happen that you don’t play.

“I think it’s more important for him to play than to train. In my opinion, he can have a good physical level if he plays - this is why he hasn’t played much at Real Madrid.

“Changing a team that has been successful is much more complicated.”