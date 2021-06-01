Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid as he departs Everton after 18 months in charge

The Italian coach has been re-appointed as manager of the Liga giants after Zinedine Zidane resigned last week

Carlo Ancelotti has been reappointed as manager of Real Madrid, and has departed Everton following 18 months in charge of the Premier League side.

Ancelotti returns to Los Blancos following the resignation of Zinedine Zidane, who departed after Real ended the season without a trophy.

Real have turned to the veteran Italian coach, who departs Goodison Park with immediate effect.

In a statement on Everton's website, Ancelotti said: “I would like to thank the board of directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club.

“I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them. While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

Former Chelsea manager Ancelotti returned to the Premier League in December 2019 to take charge of Everton, but has departed with three years of that contract still to run.

