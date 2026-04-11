USM Alger and Olympique Safi played out a goalless draw in Saturday’s African Confederation Cup semi-final first leg at Algiers’ 5 July Stadium, a result marred by controversial officiating.

The contest was overseen by an Egyptian refereeing crew, with Amin Omar as the centre referee and Mahmoud Ashour monitoring VAR.

Read also

Carragher: Morocco will beat Brazil... and will be knocked out of the World Cup by this team

Real Madrid channel on the controversial intervention: La Liga is rigged

Mexican President reveals FIFA’s final stance on broadcasting Iran’s matches The contest was punctuated by several controversial decisions. In the 20th minute, the home side appealed for a penalty, but nothing was given. Despite VAR intervention, referee Amine Omar upheld his original call and play continued.

The match saw several controversial decisions. In the 20th minute, Union Capital players appealed for a penalty, and although VAR official Mahmoud Ashour asked his compatriot Amin Omar to review the footage, the referee upheld his original call and play continued.

In the 54th minute, Zakaria Draoui headed in what looked like a home goal, only for Omar—following another VAR check—to rule it out, explaining that the ball had first struck his own person.

In the 59th minute, Olympique Safi players claimed a penalty for handball, yet the Egyptian referee stood firm and waved away the appeals.

In the 78th minute, defender Hussein Dehiri headed another goal for the hosts, only for the assistant referee to flag for offside.

Visiting goalkeeper sent off

The most dramatic moment arrived in the 80th minute, when the referee, after consulting VAR, sent off Moroccan goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani for striking an Union player in the face.

There were no further significant incidents, and the referee eventually signalled a goalless draw, meaning the tie will be decided in the second leg in Morocco.

The winner of this tie will meet either Egyptian outfit Zamalek or Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the final.

Zamalek secured a valuable 1-0 win in Friday’s first-leg trip to Algeria.