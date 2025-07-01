United States U20 midfield Pedro Soma departs Barcelona, among seven players released

WHAT HAPPENED
Barcelona announced that midfielder Pedro Soma is among seven players whose contracts have expired.
The club confirmed through their official website that Soma, along with teammates Pau Prim, Percan, Piera, Aziz, Rubén López, and Cedric, finished their deals on June 30.
The American youth international signed for the club in August 2024 and joined the U19 side initially before transitioning into the B team, Barça Atlètic.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Despite his status as a U.S. U20 international, the midfielder was unable to secure a place in Barcelona's long-term plans.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Soma will now enter the transfer market as a free agent.