American investors want to buy the Women's Super League! FA receive alternative offers for WSL after Premier League refuses to front £25m start-up costs ahead of 2024-25 relaunch

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football Association (FA) have plans to relaunch an expanded WSL next season. However, they need £25 million ($30m) to fund the project. The FA's review into the future of women's football had recommended that the Premier League take control of the growth of the competition. However, only around half of the clubs are in agreement, with some of their women's teams currently plying their trade well below the top flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Daily Mail, a few investors from the United States have shown a willingness to acquire the WSL for a 10-year period should the initial plans fall through. This could be a solution as those interested believe there is significant potential in the women's game after the rise in interest following England's successful Euros and World Cup campaigns.

WHAT NEXT? The FA reportedly have a December deadline to secure the funding ahead of the WSL's current TV deal expiring in the summer. Now, it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement that is acceptable to all stakeholders before then.