'Always ready!' - Lijnders says Liverpool are prepared for January transfers amid links to Argentina's Fernandez

Pep Lijnders has hinted there could be January arrivals at Liverpool, insisting the Reds are "ready" to move for the right target.

WHAT HAPPENED? The transfer window opens in England on January 1, with many believing Liverpool are in urgent need of reinforcements, both in midfield and, in light of injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, in attack.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Reds' Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester City, Lijnders was asked about the prospect of January arrivals, and replied: "This is the press room, not the boardroom! We discuss those things in the boardroom, so next time Jurgen is here, ask him!

"About the transfer window. We are always ready, we always prepare. If the right player, the right moment, the right feeling, we are always prepared."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder, is the Reds' No.1 target for the summer, but Liverpool have also been heavily linked with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez, who starred at the World Cup for Morocco and Argentina respectively.

Lijnders, intriguingly, referenced Fernandez in his summary of Argentina's tactical success at the World Cup, praising the way the Benfica man, together with Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister, "managed midfield" for Lionel Scaloni's winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After taking on City on Thursday night, the Reds return to Premier League action on Boxing Day as they travel to face Aston Villa.