Alonso's Chelsea revival goes on but Lampard's defensive tinkering symptomatic of weak top-four bid

Nineteen points from 16 Premier League games has left the Blues questioning whether they have what it takes to secure a Champions League berth

Frank Lampard has named an unchanged line up on just two occasions during his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, and that lack of consistency in selection is beginning to show in their defence.

Fresh after a 3-0 home loss to , Lampard shuffled his pack yet again against Bournemouth on Saturday as he went in search of the answer to their constant defensive weaknesses. After 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium they were fortunate to come away with a draw.

Whether playing a three-man or four-man defence, Chelsea have been vulnerable all season, particularly from set-pieces. They have changed personnel - most notably at goalkeeper as well as in the backline - but the solution remains far from obvious.

Both of Lampard's primary formations of 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 were used against Eddie Howe's side on the south coast after a second-half flurry from the hosts left Lampard desperately chasing a game for the second match in a row.

Two goals in three minutes from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King cancelled out Marcos Alonso's opener that had the Blues hopeful of earning back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.

And while Alonso was able to rescue them a point with his second of the game, the result gives yet more hope to the chasing pack in the race for a top-four finish that will definitely secure football, regardless of 's appeal against their two-year UEFA ban.

Fikayo Tomori's afternoon really symbolised what has been going on at the heart of the Blues defence this season. There have been calls from sections of the fanbase to see the homegrown star come back into the line-up for the first time in 2020.

Antonio Rudiger performed poorly against both Bayern Munich and , and thus Tomori was handed his opportunity on the left side of a back three.

The centre-back had a mixed afternoon, where he mostly won his duels with Callum Wilson, but also made two big errors.

The first went unpunished after Philip Billing nicked the ball off his foot as the Cherries made a bright start and could have been 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

After that the Blues settled and Alonso scored a beautiful volley after great play from Olivier Giroud, who hit the bar initially from Reece James' cross.

The second half began, however, with new number one goalkeeper Willy Caballero struggling to keep out Lerma's header before both Alonso and Tomori quickly came under fire after repeated attacks down their left-side, eventually leading to a simple tap-in goal for King after Tomori was beaten to the ball by Billing in the build-up.

Lampard has increasing opted against protecting his players as he did early in his reign. They were wholly blamed against Bayern, Rudiger singled out for losing out against Harry Maguire for the international's goal in the recent defeat to Manchester United, and this time it was Tomori's turn.

"It's hard to create actual situations like someone out-jumping your man or someone diving in and getting done when they shouldn't do as a centre-back," he said of Tomori's error in diving in to challenge Billing.

Tomori's rough reintroduction to the side summed up the fact that there are no saviours on the bench for Chelsea. Many of these defenders are still cutting their teeth at the very top level of the game. James, for example, had a torrid time against Bayern with Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies giving him the toughest test of his young career.

In keeping with Alonso's own Chelsea story, he would make up for his error with a goal. A perfectly executed diving header more akin to a striker than a left-back summed up the Spaniard's attacking ability, even if he can be found wanting going in the other direction.

Chelsea ended the game with just three defensively-minded players on the pitch, with their full-backs bombing forward in a frantic search for goals.

Things are unlikely to get any easier for the Blues, either, with Jorginho picking up a yellow card that will see him suspended for their next two league games. With N'Golo Kante also out injured, Lampard's leaky defence is set to be lacking in protection from midfield.

The door continues to gradually open for the likes of Manchester United, and , with Chelsea now having to deal with the fact they could lose their grip on a position they have held since October.

Lampard believes his problem lies in individual mistakes rather than systemic ones, and that bares out when looking at his constant need to shuffle.

Still, even he might not know for sure whether his shapeshifting backline is a solution or symptom of chronic problems.