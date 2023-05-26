It's almost done! Jude Bellingham could be announced as a new Real Madrid player as early as next week

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jude Bellingham, with it possible that a deal could be announced as early as next week.

Blancos keen on Dortmund star

Talks held in Germany

England ace wants switch to Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? For now, the England international midfielder is fully focused on helping Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title – with BVB needing to match or better Bayern Munich’s result on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign in order to get their hands on the German top-flight crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Once a meeting with Mainz on Saturday is over, Bellingham will be free to map out his immediate and long-term future. Marca claims that representatives from Madrid have already visited Dortmund and put an agreement in principle in place. Personal terms do, however, still need to be thrashed out.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real are confident that they will get their man, with discussions regarding a deal for Bellingham having opened at the €100 million (£87m/$108m) mark. A number of add-ons will be included in any transfer package, with there still plenty of potential in the exciting 19-year-old to be unlocked.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham is said to have more lucrative financial offers on the table, and he will not become the highest earner at Santiago Bernabeu, but he has expressed a desire to head for Spain and has a six-year contract waiting for him to sign.