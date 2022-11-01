Allegri calls Europa League 'a beautiful competition' after Juventus crash out of Champions League

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri tried to find positives amid Champions League failure by praising the Europa League.

  • Juve eliminated from UCL
  • Can still make next UEL stage
  • Allegri under immense pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have underwhelmed this season, but as long as they match or better Maccabi Haifa's result on Wednesday, they will drop down to the Europa League. Allegri played up the importance of remaining in Europe, even if it isn't in the top competition, as it could present the club the chance to find a silver lining in a miserable season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to try to go to the Europa League, it's a beautiful and important competition," Allegri said. "And it's still Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to their Champions League failure, Juventus are in seventh place in Serie A. Their defensive brand of football has attracted severe criticism of Allegri, who has thus far struggled to return the Turin team to the heights they enjoyed in the 2010s.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Dusan Vlahovic frustrated Juventus 2022-23Getty ImagesAllegri Benfica Juventus Champions League 2022-23Getty Images

20220906 Europa League trophyGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juventus must play Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday while keeping an eye on what happens in Maccabi Haifa's game against Benfica.

