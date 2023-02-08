An all-American midfield! USMNT stars Adams, McKennie and Aaronson write themselves into history books alongside 'Fulhamerica' against Man Utd

Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson played next to one another in Leeds' midfield in Wednesday's clash with Manchester United.

Three Americans feature against Man Utd

Adams and McKennie start next to each other

First team since Fulham to play three USMNT stars

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie and Adams started in a double pivot on the former's debut, with Leeds playing their first game since sacking Jesse Marsch. For much of the match, the two dominated their Man Utd counterparts before a series of second-half substitutes turned the game on its head.

Leeds, meanwhile, turned to Aaronson in the second period as he came off the bench to join his U.S. men's national team colleagues in the 63rd minute by replacing another MLS product, Jack Harrison.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With all three Americans featuring together, Leeds became the first team to feature three USMNT stars in a top five league since Fulham did it during their legendary 'Fulhamerica' days.

On that day, May 11, 2008, Fulham featured USMNT legends Kasey Keller, Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride.

A pretty cool sight for fans of American soccer.

Exciting times for the USMNT.

Both McKennie and Adams received yellows as they ran the midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? McKennie, Adams, Aaronson and co. better get used to playing Man Utd as these two teams will face off once again on Sunday.