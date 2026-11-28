Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has played down his latest assist for Alexander Isak against Club Brugge while praising the striker's clinical finish. Ahead of making his 350th club appearance in Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton, the Brazilian No.1 now boasts one goal and four assists for the Reds.
Alisson adds Champions League assist to Liverpool record
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker added another attacking contribution to his Anfield legacy in Thursday's 3-0 Champions League win away at Club Brugge, launching an accurate long ball for Alexander Isak to score the third goal. The pass marked Alisson's first assist in Europe and took his professional tally to one goal and four assists—all recorded in a Liverpool shirt.
Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday ahead of his milestone 350th appearance for the club in Sunday's 249th Merseyside derby at Everton, Alisson praised Isak's individual brilliance rather than his own distribution.
'The assist was the least important thing!'
While Alisson admitted he had spotted spaces in behind Brugge's defence earlier in the match, the Brazil international credited Isak's turn and finish for turning a long kick into a memorable goal.
"That's important – it's not the most important thing but obviously it feels great," Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com. "It feels good for me, for myself, but it feels great to contribute for the team and for the strikers, for Alex, for them to keep scoring as many goals as they can. I tried a few times during the match, it was there, the chance, so I'm glad I could kick the ball in a good way and Alex, he did the rest of the job himself. It was a great goal, the assist was the least [important] thing from this goal! I think the finish... the turn, the finish it was great."
Alisson Becker's Liverpool goals and assists record
Before linking up with Isak in Belgium, Alisson had already built a unique reputation for decisive moments in the opposition half, previously providing three Premier League assists for Mohamed Salah alongside an unforgettable stoppage-time header at West Bromwich Albion.
- Goal vs West Bromwich Albion (16 May 2021 – Premier League): Scored a dramatic 95th-minute header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to seal a 2-1 win, becoming the first goalkeeper in Liverpool history to score in a competitive match.
- Assist vs Manchester United (January 2020 – Premier League): Launched a long ball from his own penalty area on a late counter-attack for Mohamed Salah to wrap up a 2-0 victory.
- Assist vs Norwich City (February 2022 – Premier League): Delivered a direct long goal-kick straight into Salah's path to confirm a 3-1 triumph.
- Assist vs Manchester City (16 October 2022 – Premier League): Distributed quickly to catch City's backline off guard and send Salah clear for a 1-0 winner.
- Assist vs Club Brugge (26 November 2026 – Champions League): Picked out Alexander Isak with a long pass for Liverpool's third goal in a 3-0 away victory.
Clean sheets and 350th milestone at Goodison Park
Alongside his attacking highlights, former SC Internacional emphasised that back-to-back clean sheets and collective defensive discipline remain his main priority as Liverpool chase a fourth straight win in Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton.
"As a goalkeeper, I value a lot clean sheets," Alisson added. "You don't want to miss these kind of games. You want to be part of these games and I'm glad that I'm fit and available to play this game, to contribute and give everything for the team and for the supporters."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.