'Never a dull day' - Alexi Lalas lays out USMNT's crazy predicament with few leaders left to solve big problems

Former United States international Alexi Lalas took to Twitter to outline the USMNT's structural problems as leaders leave their roles.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lalas, a prominent U.S. pundit, vented his frustration and concern with how the USMNT is being run following the 2022 World Cup, with several changes at a level above the pitch making it more difficult to move past a moment of crisis.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Oh, a surprise US Soccer Federation conference call this morning with USSF President and CEO," he tweeted with an image of the press release attached. "No idea what it's about. Never a dull day in [U.S. soccer]."

He added in a separate tweet: "The USMNT currently has no Sporting Director overseeing US men's/women's National Team programs, no GM overseeing USMNT, and no USMNT coach. We're 114 days from U20 men's WC, 141 days from Gold Cup, 175 days from women's WC, 547 days from Olympics, and 1,229 days from men's WC."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT is currently without a head coach following the expiration of Gregg Berhalter's contract, with the former boss under investigation over a domestic abuse incident from 1991 brought to the attention of U.S. Soccer by active USMNT player Gio Reyna's family. The Reynas have been accused of blackmailing Berhalter, but deny the claim.

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he would leave to take up a role with PSV, while Gio Reyna's father, Claudio Reyna, resigned from his role as a director at Austin FC.

WHAT NEXT? While the 2026 World Cup is still a considerable amount of time away, Lalas' tweets highlight a clear need for the USMNT to get organized soon. However, the coaching search cannot be completed until a new sporting director is brought in.