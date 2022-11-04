Alexander-Arnold responds to ‘can’t defend’ critics after finding himself in the firing line at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold says mistakes “don’t really bother me”, with the Liverpool full-back turning a deaf ear to critics that say he cannot defend.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has found himself back in the firing line this season, with supposed weaknesses in his game being highlighted during a testing start to the 2022-23 campaign for all concerned at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold has always been lauded for his impact going forward, with a remarkable tally of assists recorded down the years, but questions continue to be asked of his ability to contain the threat posed by attacking opponents.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to GQ Magazine about that long-running debate, Alexander-Arnold said: “People still say it. It’s not something that I get bothered by – because these things do stick with players. I think, on the whole defensively, I’ve improved. But I would say like, even now, defensively and going forward, I can still improve on everything. We never complete football and I will never be the perfect footballer. The aim is to be as close to perfection as you can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old, who has taken in 244 appearances for Liverpool since stepping out of their academy system, added: “It’s not that I don’t care about making mistakes, it’s just that they don’t really bother me. As long as I know I’ve tried the right thing, and what I’ve tried would have helped the team.”

WHAT NEXT? Alexander-Arnold is hoping to form part of England’s plans at the 2022 World Cup, but for now his focus is locked on domestic matters as Liverpool – who sit ninth in the Premier League table – ready themselves for an important clash with Tottenham on Sunday.